Nets A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading the shares in Nets A/S is 12 February 2018.



Nets A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Evergood 5 AS, pursuant to sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act. Compulsary redemption of the remaining shares in Nets A/S will start on 13 February 2018.



ISIN: DK0060745370 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nets ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 1): 200,411,094 shares (DKK 200,411,094) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 37 42 74 97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 2700 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: Nets ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 126743 ----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662365