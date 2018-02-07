Valentine's Day Boosts Demand for Erectile Dysfunction Treatments

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International Andrology, a leading London-based men's health clinic, has revealed that they have experienced a surge in men enquiring about erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments and drugs in the lead up to Valentine's Day.

Over the past two weeks the clinic has seen a 300% increase in ED related enquiries. This prompted the clinic to run an internal survey with the men that contacted them, regarding their Valentine's Day plans and whether they were planning to use ED medication for the occasion.

The results of the survey reveal that over 80% of men who were planning to celebrate Valentine's day, purchased ED drugs specifically for that occasion so as to make sure they are able to perform on the day irrespective of whether they identified themselves as suffering from ED or not.

The survey results are summarized below:

Out of the 250 men surveyed, 54% were planning to celebrate Valentine's day with their partners;

Out of the 135 men with Valentine's day plans, 104 (77%) of them were planning to take ED medications specifically for the occasion; and

34% of the men enquiring about ED drugs, said that they do not think they suffer from ED but were planning to take them anyways so as to impress their partners on the day.

Mr Christos Konstantinidis, director of the clinic, commented on the results: "It is not surprising to see that men feel pressured to perform sexually on Valentine's Day. Although this is understandable for men suffering from ED, the surprising fact of our survey is that a lot of these men (34% of the respondents) actually do not identify themselves as suffering from erection issues but want this extra boost that ED drugs give in order to impress their partners. Recreational use of ED medication is not something that should be encouraged but with online pharmacies providing access to these drugs with minimal medical checks, it is imperative that men are aware about the safe use of ED medication."

About International Andrology

International Andrology is the world's leading healthcare group focusing exclusively on men's health. Established in 1990 and with more than 40000 men treated to-date, International Andrology doctors offer the most advanced treatments on issues related to erectile dysfunction, ejaculation disorders, genital health (penis size and shape), hormonal health and subfertility, from three locations worldwide (London, Dubai and Rome).

