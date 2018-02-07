Riksgälden: Swedish central government finances in January were in balance

Swedish central government payments resulted in a balance of SEK 0.0 billion in January. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 2.3 billion. The difference is mainly explained by the fact that the Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was higher than forecast.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 3.0 billion higher than expected. This was mainly due to reduced deposits from, among others, the Nuclear Waste Fund and the Swedish Pensions Agency.

Tax income was approximately SEK 6 billion higher than forecast, due to higher supplementary tax payments. This was almost completely offset by higher disbursements from, among others, SIDA, Kammarkollegiet and Försäkringskassan.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.2 billion lower than calculated.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of January 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 53.1 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,250 billion at the end of January.

The outcome for February will be published on 7 March at 9.30 a.m.

Revised forecasts for 2018 and 2019 will be published on 21 February at 9:30 a.m.

Contact

Lina Majtorp, Economist +46 (0)8 613 46 76

Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Central government net borrowing requirement1 (SEK million) Outcome Dec. Forecast Dec. Deviation Dec. Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Net borrowing requirement -30 -2 302 2 273 -31 190 -53 125 Primary borrowing requirement excl. net lending3 -2 731 -2 165 -566 -29 269 -67 002 Net lending to agencies etc.4 4 040 1 047 2 993 -408 2 727 Interest payments on central government debt -1 339 -1 185 -154 -1 513 11 151 - Interest on loans in SEK -1 111 -1 215 104 213 13 478 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -8 -4 -4 -552 -881 - Realised currency gains and losses -220 34 -254 -1 175 -1 446 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (October 2017). 3 Net of the state's primary income and expenditure excluding net lending to agencies. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.

More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt (https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/)

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

Central Government Debt January 2018 (http://hugin.info/133745/R/2166556/833793.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Riksgälden via Globenewswire

