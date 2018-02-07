Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

La Banque Postale Home Loan SFH

Post-Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: 020 7085 5862) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: La Banque Postale Home Loan SFH Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR750m Description: 10yr Covered Bond, FR0013313855 Stabilising Manager(s) Offer price: Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Landesbank Baden-Württemberg Société Générale The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets)

98.938

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

