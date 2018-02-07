Wix's Hagit Kaufman to Share Secrets of Stunning Design at AWWWARDS Berlin Digital Thinkers Conference

Find out what happens when two designers start with a blank page and no brief, no creative restrictions and no developer assistance

BERLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX ) is delighted to be sponsoring and presenting at the AWWWARDS Berlin Digital Thinkers Conference, February 7-9, 2018. The session, titled "Start from Scratch: A 14-Day Website Based on True Events," features Hagit Kaufman, vice president of design and brand, at Wix, along with two designers from the Wix in-house studio, Naama Hoffman and Erez Atias. Together, they'll discuss the process of meeting the ultimate creative challenge-how to design an amazing website from a blank page with no brief, no creative restrictions and no developer assistance-in just two weeks.

Wix's in-house design studio is the largest of its kind in Israel. The 170-person team is the creative force behind the Wix user interface, as well as the inspiring product design, web templates and media used by more than 121 million users around the world. During the session, lead Wix studio designers will take attendees on a design journey through their fast-paced and often amusing process of creating a stunning website from scratch in minimal time, using the advanced capabilities of the Wix Editor, Wix's sophisticated drag-and-drop platform.

"When you put Wix Editor in the hands of a designer, the possibilities are insane," said Hagit Kaufman, vice president of design and brand at Wix. "It enables designers and developers to push the limits of web design to build visual, innovative brands. This session is all about joining our fellow digital dreamers in Berlin and giving them the tools they need to blaze a trail toward complete creative freedom online."

Wix Session Details:

Start from Scratch: A 14-Day Website Based on True Events

Date: February 8, 2018

Time: 16h00 Central European Time

Location: The Langenbeck-Virchow-Haus, Berlin

Speakers from Wix: Hagit Kaufman , vice president of design and brand; Naama Hoffman , product design team lead; and Erez Atias , brand designer

, vice president of design and brand; , product design team lead; and , brand designer The presentation will be available for replay after the event on the Wix High on Design Blog

Creative Inspiration:

Follow along and get design inspiration, tips and tutorials from the Wix High on Design social channels:

Wix Playground: wix.com/designers/playground

High on Design blog: wix.com/blog/design/

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/

Instagram: instagram.com/wix/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/highondesign

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/wixcom/

Dribble: https://dribbble.com/wixdesign

Behance: https://www.behance.net/thewixstudio

The Wix product suite includes powerful solutions for creators of all kinds. In addition to Wix Editor and Wix ADI, Wix has recently launched Wix Code, a powerful all-in-one coding environment, to answer the needs of all designers and developers. To learn more, visit: wix.com/code/home

About Wix

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 121 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curatedApp Market andWix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are inTel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva,Berlin, Dnipro,Kiev,Los Angeles,Miami,New York,San Francisco, São Paulo andVilnius.

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

pr@wix.com

415-517-6539

Visit us: on ourblog,Facebook,Twitter,Instagram,LinkedIn,PinterestandGoogle+

Download:Wix Appis available for free onGoogle Playand in theApp Store

Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638825/Wix_Hagit_Kaufman_AWWWARDS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638826/Wix_Erez_Atias_AWWWARDS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638827/Wix__Naama_Hoffman_AWWWARDS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562291/Wix.jpg