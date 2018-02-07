UK Startup Bank Tandem Partners with Personetics to Deliver AI-powered Everyday Banking that Puts Customers First

Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain will enable the challenger bank to offer personalised insights and guidance that anticipate customer needs and make it easier for them to manage their money

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital challenger bank Tandem is partnering with Personetics, the leading provider of cognitive banking applications, to harness the power of artificial intelligence towards its promise of putting the customer first.

The rise of neo banks is fuelled by customer experience innovation

A survey conducted by Red Bricks research on behalf of Personetics shows that nearly half (45%) of traditional UK bank customers could switch their current account to an alternative financial institution such as a challenger bank, retailer, or fintech company.

Customer experience was cited by consumers as the key driver when choosing their banking provider - they felt that their finances were better understood, better guided and better managed by new providers rather than traditional banks.

Worry-free banking: know what's coming

Powered by Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain, Tandem will provide customers with personalised insights and advice integrated into the bank's everyday digital experience. Delivering on the promise to put customer interests first, these insights are designed to anticipate customer needs, simplify money management, and help customers reach their financial goals.

"Our primary focus is making money so easy for our customers that they can get on with their life," said Tandem's chief executive, Ricky Knox. "Together with our use of Open Banking we can use AI to get to know our customers better, predict their needs, and help them make better decisions about their money with as little effort as possible on their part. We want to do the heavy lifting for them, so they can go about their lives and not worry about day-to-day finances."

Examples of personalised insights delivered by the Personetics solution include:

"I've got your back" insights, such as unusual spending activity and tips on how to avoid fees

"Heads up" insights, such as a potential balance shortfall or upcoming uncovered bills

"Get ahead" insights, such as opportunities for savings or investmentAccording to Knox, "While artificial intelligence is promising, it was important for us to work with a partner such as Personetics that has proven experience in financial services. The Personetics Cognitive Banking Brain provides advanced AI capabilities with prebuilt insights that are fine-tuned for the financial domain, which in turn will enable us to accelerate time-to-market and place advanced personalised insights and advice in the hands of our customers sooner rather than later."

"It's exciting to see an innovative neo bank such as Tandem integrating customer-facing cognitive capabilities into its core offering," said David Sosna, Personetics' Co-founder and CEO. "We see a surge in the adoption of AI by institutions of all sizes, and much of it can be attributed to the renewed focus on the customer experience that challenger banks have been injecting into the market place."

About Tandem

Built with over 11,000 Co-Founders, Tandem is a digital-only challenger bank that partners with its customers to build a better bank from scratch that meets the needs of everyday lives. By making money when its customers do, Tandem is a good bank focused on honest, fair and ethical banking.

Tandem has just acquired Harrods Bank and become one of the UK's leading challenger banks overnight. They will launch with a cashback credit card and two fixed term savings accounts, all managed by their banking app that provides customers with real time insight.

Tandem Bank Limited is regulated by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. Tandem is currently only available to UK customers with an ambition to expand internationally.

For more information, please visit www.tandem.co.uk

About Personetics

Personetics' Financial AI Brain is used by the world's largest financial institutions to transforms everyday banking into personalized interactions that help customers take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics solutions make AI-powered banking a reality for over 35 million customers today - providing real-time personalized guidance, automating financial decisions, and simplifying money management.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.

Additional Resources:

Personetics Cognitive Banking Applications