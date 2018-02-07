SBTech Launches Pulse, its Revolutionary Live Betting Product

ICE 2018 ExCeL LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry-leading provider unveils latest in-play innovation at ICE 2018

SBTech, the leading sports betting solutions provider to the igaming industry, has released Pulse, an innovation in live betting that is set to completely revolutionise the sector.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160201/327805LOGO )

Inspired by principles of gamification, Pulse (patent pending) is designed to deliver an entirely new in-play experience, achieving greater levels of engagement and brand loyalty across the global SBTech operator network.

Pulse puts the player at the heart of the action, enabling bet placement on a specific outcome in a live event within a defined time period, with the potential payout increasing as the timeline progresses.

The mobile-first feature is simple, elegant and effective. For example:

The player bets on a goal to be scored in the next 30 seconds

The time window is split into 3 periods of 10 seconds

The payout rises with each new 10-second period

The group unveiled Pulse to executives from across the betting and gaming industry on Tuesday afternoon at the SBTech Stand S3-110 during the opening day of ICE 2018.

Speaking just after the unveiling, Ian Bradley, SBTech Chief Product Officer, commented: "Pulse is SBTech's new take on live betting and appeals to players by offering them the chance to win progressively rising payouts. They must hold their nerve during the bet period, but the win will be that much sweeter if they hold out until the end!"

Having led the way in live betting for many years with features such as Fast Markets, Partial Cash Out and most recently Add2Bet and Action Betting, SBTech has now raised the in-play bar with the rollout of Pulse, the new centrepiece of its premium sportsbook offering.

After a year in which the company once again won Best Sportsbook Supplier and Best Live Betting provider at the leading industry awards ceremonies, entered key partnerships with a host of tier 1 operators and launched in a number of newly regulated markets, SBTech is now poised to leverage Pulse to achieve unprecedented success for its international partners.

About SBTech

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled in-play betting, complete omni-channel offering and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming platform.

For more information, visit: http://www.sbtech.com

The Pulse launch video can be viewed here.