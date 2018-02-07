New Cut Resistant Clothing Brand CutPROOffering Advanced Protection to the Glass and Metal Industry

KNARESBOROUGH, England, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PPSS Group has teamed up with one of the UK's leading Universities in order to create and supply the ultimate bespoke cut-resistant garment designs, taking 'durability' and 'quality' to a completely new level.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636938/CutPRO_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636939/CutPRO_Clothing.jpg )

CutPROcut resistant clothing has been specially created for those working in the glass and metal production and processing industries where quality and long-lasting protection for workers is paramount for both employers and employees alike.

CutPROwill effectively help reduce the risk of serious cuts and injuries.

UK based PPSS Group is an internationally operating firm specialised in the design, manufacturing and supply of high performance body armour, slash and bite resistant clothing, and now CutPRO

PPSS Group CEO Robert Kaiser said: "CutPROis the result of extensive research and contribution from health and safety professionals of leading flat glass and sheet metal processing companies from around the world. It is also worth pointing out all garments are being produced here in the European Union."

"All cut resistant garments are made from UK produced Cut-TexPRO, a globally respected, ultra-high performance, light, durable and easy to wear fabric that is in excess of 5 times more cut resistant than Kevlarproducts rated level 3 at 5N."

Robert Kaiser added "we are really excited about CutPRO It is a new brand of high performance cut resistant clothing. In terms of performance it really doesn't get any better than this."

CutPROoffers ANSI/ISEA 2016 Blade Cut Resistance Level A5 and the highest levels of cut, abrasion, puncture and tear resistance possible (according to EN 388 - Protection Against Mechanical Risks).

All garments are individually packed and of course fully CE marked (Cat II PPE).

CutPROCut Resistant Clothing is specialised in the design and production of bespoke cut resistant garments, tailored to suit the operational needs of international clients and customers.

For further information please visit the website http://www.cut-pro.com, contact CutPROvia email info@cut-pro.com or call on +44(0)845-5193-953

CutPRO's social media presence: Facebook, LinkedIn Twitter, Google+ and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jim Still - Head of Marketing & Brand Protection

js@ppss-group.com

+44(0)845-5193-953