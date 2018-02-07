OR090524 and OR090546



Orkuveita Reykjavíkur, 2018-02-07 09:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the agreement, each market maker had the right to purchase a total nominal amount of up to ISK 100m in each category, before the market making starts on 7 February, at the accepted price in the bond auction held on February 5th.



Today, the four market makers exercised their right to purchase a total of ISK 180m nominal amount of OR090524 at a yield of 2.70% and a total of ISK 200m nominal amount of OR090546 at a yield of 2.85%. The bonds will be issued on 7 February and a request made to have them admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.



Total outstanding nominal value of OR090524 and OR090546 after the auction and this additional issue is 2,743,000,000 and 16,001,243,199 respectively.



