Researchers at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (MEPhI) have developed next-generation solids consisting of quantum dots (QD), or semiconductor crystals with a diameter of just few nanometers, that could deliver a big step towards cheaper and more efficient photovoltaic devices.As the development of solar cells based on material alternatives to silicon continues to gather pace, the emerging technology of quantum dots (QD) is attracting growing interest. The latest research in this field, conducted by scientists at Russia's National Research Nuclear University Moscow Engineering Physics ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...