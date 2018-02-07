Smurfit Kappa's fourth-quarter earnings rose 10% as strong demand in Europe for the paper packaging company's products offset weak performance in the Americas. Earnings before interest, tax and other items rose to 351m (£312m) in the three months to the end of December from 320m a year before. Revenue rose 7% to 2.2bn and pre-tax profit increased 4% to 161m. The FTSE 100 company's fourth-quarter performance was an improvement on the rest of 2017. Annual earnings were flat at 1.24bn and ...

