Housebuilder Redrow posted record interim results on Wednesday, with profit and revenue up as completions rose amid robust demand. In the six months to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit was up 26% to £176m on group revenue of £890m, up 20% from the same period a year ago. Earnings per share increased 27% to 39.5p and the company lifted its interim dividend to 9p per share from 6p the year before. Legal completions in the half rose 14% to 2,811, including the group's Croydon joint ...

