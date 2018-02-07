Mining giant Rio Tinto declared a record full-year dividend on Wednesday as it posted a jump in profit and announced an additional $1bn share buyback. In the year to the end of December 2017, underlying earnings rose 69% to $8.6bn, driven by the $4.1bn post-tax impact of higher prices, while basic earnings per share increased 91% to 490.4 cents. Consolidated sales revenues rose by $6.2bn from 2016 to $40bn, mostly due to higher average commodity prices. In addition, the dividend was lifted 71% ...

