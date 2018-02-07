International sales, marketing and support services group DCC issued its interim management statement for the third quarter on Wednesday, saying that group operating profit for the period to 31 December was in line with expectations and ahead of the prior year. The FTSE 100 firm said operating profit in DCC LPG was in line with expectations and the prior year, despite the headwind of an increasing cost of product. It explained that the mild weather conditions experienced early in the quarter ...

