SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Key information relating to cash dividend

Dividend amount: NOK 4.40
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 22 March 2018
Ex-date: 23 March 2018
Record date: 24 March 2018
Payment date: 5 April 2018
Date of approval: 22 March 2018
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire