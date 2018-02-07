Syngenta announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Nidera Seeds from COFCO International.

Nidera Seeds is an important player in the South American seeds market, diversified across crops, with a pool of proprietary germplasm and a relevant presence in key South American countries including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. These capabilities will enhance Syngenta's ability to be competitive in seeds and bring more value to its customers.

Erik Fyrwald Syngenta CEO said: "Having Nidera Seeds under the leadership of Andre Dias become part of our business is very exciting. Nidera Seeds has great germplasm, a strong R&D pipeline and broad footprint across the region. We welcome the passionate and capable Nidera Seeds team into the business and look forward to achieving great things as one team."

"This transaction allows us to further strengthen our focus on grains, oilseeds and sugar," said Johnny Chi, CEO of COFCO International. "Nidera Seeds has significant growth potential and we believe Syngenta will continue to develop the business with a beneficial outcome for all stakeholders."

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

About COFCO International

COFCO International is COFCO Group's exclusive overseas agribusiness platform for procurement, investment and development. The company operates with logistics and processing assets in the key global trade flows. Its 13,000 employees in 35 countries helped deliver more than 110 million tonnes of products globally in 2017. The company is accelerating its growth to create a world-class integrated global agriculture supply chain company, anchored in China but competing globally, from its foundations in the Chinese and Asian markets' steadily growing food consumption demand. www.cofcointernational.com.

