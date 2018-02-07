The following information is based on a press release from Handelsbanken AB (Handelsbanken) published on February 7, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Handelsbanken has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 21, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 22, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Handelsbanken (SHBA).



