Tullow Oil generated $543m of free cash flow in 2017 but said it will not pay a final dividend as it invests $460m this year in current oil-producing projects and the first of a series of "high impact" exploration campaigns. Production of 89,100 barrels of oil per day from its Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana and 5,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its European interests led to revenue of $1.7bn for the calendar year, an annual increase of 36%. A $2.5bn refinancing during the year ...

