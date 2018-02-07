Modelling, simulation and training solutions provider SimiGon has been awarded a 28 month contract by the United States Air Force, it announced on Wednesday, to provide additional contractor logistics support for SIMbox-based T-6A Level 5 FAA-compliant flight training devices. The AIM-traded firm said that, under the contract's period of performance of 28 months, SimiGon would provide warranty support for the additional six simulators delivered as part of the task order with Booz Allen in 2016, ...

