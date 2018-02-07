Financial planning and discretionary wealth management business Harwood Wealth Management Group announced on Wednesday that it has been appointed as portfolio research partner to Frenkel Topping Group. The AIM-traded firm said that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Wellian, it would be providing the portfolio research element of Frenkel Topping's investment management services. Frenkel Topping agreed to pay the group a fee relating to the size of its discretionary assets under management by ...

