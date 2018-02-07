Water and waste water company Severn Trent updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, saying it continued to expect that the group will deliver FY2018 trading performance in line with its expectations and guidance, which were previously disclosed at the half-year results in November. The FTSE 100 firm also reaffirmed that at least £50m customer outcome delivery incentive (ODI) outperformance payments were expected to be earned during the year. Looking at AMP6 - the regulatory period ...

