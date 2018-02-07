Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size Worth $257.17 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfruit and vegetable juices market is expected to reach USD 257.17 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are increasing consumption of fruit juices, introduction of fruit and vegetable blends, cold pressed juices, and rising disposable income in emerging countries.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Consumption of soft drinks such as non-alcoholic beverages, cola, flavored sodas, and other sugar sweetened beverages is seen to be reducing globally. These drinks have no nutritional value in a sharp contrast to fruit and vegetable juices available in the market. High sugar, fructose corn syrup, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine content are some of the main ingredients in such drinks that culminate to a wide range of diseases.

According to a research paper published by the Harvard University's School of Public Health, individuals who consumed sugary drinks regularly are at a greater risk of developing diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiac related disorders. The consumption of these drinks is also associated with loss of teeth in younger children due to dental caries and in some instances periodontal diseases. Thus, with rising cognizance among consumers, the sale of fruit and vegetable juices are seen to be increasing globally.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size Analysis Report By Product (Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends, Vegetable Juices), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fruit-vegetable-juice-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Fruit juices contributed to the largest market share owing to high demand across the globe owing to availability of wide variations in the product scope

Fruit and vegetable blends are anticipated to gain the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to change in consumer tastes and cognizance

The North American region held the largest revenue share due to local presence of major market players and increasing R&D in order to cater to global markets

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region and developments in emerging countries such as India and China

View more reports of this category by Grand View Research at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/consumer-goods

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit and vegetable juices market on the basis of product and region:

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Fruit Juices Fruit and Vegetable Blends Vegetable Juices

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India ROW



Access Full Press Release By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-fruit-vegetable-juice-market

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com