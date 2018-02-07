

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in November. That was just above the 0.2 percent fall economists had forecast.



Sales of food products fell 0.2 percent over the month and those of non-food sales went down by 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent in December, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in the prior month. Meanwhile, it was expected to increase by 1.0 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent monthly and by 0.9 percent yearly in December.



