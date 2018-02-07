Elsevier Launches ClinicalKey Medical Education, a Next-generation Learning Platform

LONDON, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Designed after consulting with medical students and faculty across the globe, ClinicalKey Medical Education engages learners and helps to turn medical information into knowledge

Elsevier, the global information analytics business specializing in science and health, and part of RELX Group, today announced the launch of its new medical learning platform, ClinicalKey Medical Education. The platform - an English language electronic product initially available in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific - combines Elsevier's authoritative medical content across a range of media with interactive study tools and a powerful Smart Search functionality.

"Working with 15 design partner medical schools and more than 1,000 medical students in the early stages of product development enabled us to focus on building a solution that answered their needs and challenges," said Jan Herzhoff, Managing Director for Education, EMEA-LA and APAC, Elsevier Health Markets. "Medical information and knowledge is accelerating and students learning preferences are becoming more diverse, ClinicalKey Medical Education gives them access to a range of content and tools to suit their needs, simplifying the learning process to improve outcomes."

Incorporating innovative Study Tools, ClinicalKey Medical Education enables students to create, manage and share digital notes with their peers or share their knowledge with students from across the world. Integration with OneNote and an interactive study card builder keeps students actively engaged and empowered in their learning.

"Technology continues to advance and Elsevier is committed to supporting the progress of education and practice in health," said Aaron Zeckowski, Vice President for Technology, Education, Elsevier Health Markets. "ClinicalKey Medical Education is a platform that supports rather than overtakes medical learning and works around student's lives and schedules. Central to its development was an agile product development process in which over 90 percent of the findings from our extensive design-workshops were implemented in the launch product."

With more than 200 key medical education textbooks, 850 associated videos, and 88,000 images all easily accessed through Smart Search, medical students can find the information they need when they need it.

Available offline via an app and device agnostic, ClinicalKey Medical Education is just one of the many learning tools from Elsevier that support the learning of tomorrow's doctors and healthcare professionals. ClinicalKey Medical Education is an English language electronic product available in the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. It will be launching in multiple languages across Europe and Latin America later this year.

For more information on ClinicalKey Medical Education, visit www.elsevier.com/ckme.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

