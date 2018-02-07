Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for January 2018 was 960, up 6 from the 954 counted in December 2017, and up 27 from the 933 counted in January 2017. The international offshore rig count for January 2018 was 196, up 5 from the 191 counted in December 2017, and down 10 from the 206 counted in January 2017.

The average US rig count for January 2018 was 937, up 7 from the 930 counted in December 2017, and up 254 from the 683 counted in January 2017. The average Canadian rig count for January 2018 was 278, up 73 from the 205 counted in December 2017, and down 24 from the 302 counted in January 2017.

The worldwide rig count for January 2018 was 2,175, up 86 from the 2,089 counted in December 2017, and up 257 from the 1,918 counted in January 2017.

January 2018 Rig Counts

January 2018 December 2017 January 2017 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 165 26 191 -4 169 26 195 142 34 176 Europe 57 27 84 -3 57 30 87 67 31 98 Africa 69 11 80 3 67 10 77 68 11 79 Middle East 342 41 383 5 336 42 378 334 48 382 Asia Pacific 131 91 222 5 134 83 217 116 82 198 International 764 196 960 6 763 191 954 727 206 933 United States 919 18 937 7 911 19 930 659 24 683 Canada 277 1 278 73 204 1 205 301 1 302 North America 1,196 19 1,215 80 1,115 20 1,135 960 25 985 Worldwide 1,960 215 2,175 86 1,878 211 2,089 1,687 231 1,918

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

