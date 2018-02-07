FLSmidth: Annual Report 2017 for FLSmidth & Co.

Company Announcement No. 1-2018, 7 February 2018

Solid operating results in a trough year - outlook positive

Sound free cash flow. Highest order intake since 2013

2017 highlights

Highest order intake in four years

ROCE back in double-digits

Revenue and EBITA in line with guidance

Solid free cash flow

Strong capital structure

"2017 probably marked the trough of the business cycle, and based on our good positioning and strong life-cycle solutions, we expect our business to start growing again in the coming years. Our order intake increased and the momentum in the mining industry continues in 2018, while cement market conditions are expected to remain unchanged," commented Group CEO Thomas Schulz.

The order intake grew 6% in 2017, in particular driven by stronger demand in the Minerals division in the second half of 2017, but also by total service activities. Revenue declined 1% in 2017.

EBITA increased by 18% and the EBITA margin increased to 8.4% from 7.1% due to a slightly higher gross margin and lower administrative costs. Adjusted for one-off impacts, the EBITA margin was 8.7% (2016: 8.0%). Financial items, taxes and discontinued activities had a considerable negative impact on profits in 2017.

The return on capital employed increased to 10.4% from 8.5% in 2016. Driven by lower net working capital and a positive free cash flow of DKK 952m, net interest-bearing debt declined to DKK 1.5bn and the financial gearing (NIBD/EBITDA) decreased to 0.9, the lowest level since 2011. Reflecting the strong capital structure, the proposed dividend is DKK 8 per share (2016: DKK 6).

Guidance for 2018

FLSmidth guides for revenue of DKK 18-20bn (2017: 18.0bn) and an EBITA margin of 8-10% (2017: 8.4%). The return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be 10-12% (2017: 10.4%).

"Our customers' constant pursuit of productivity entails a growing interest in digital solutions. As Productivity Provider #1, we will take digitalization to the next level. Combined with this we see significant growth opportunities in wear parts and products and implementing ongoing improvements of procurement. These offerings will enable us to capture the future growth," said Thomas Schulz.

Key figures 2017

(DKKm) Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change (%) 2017 2016 Change (%) Order intake (gross) 4,836 4,544 6% 19,170 18,303 5% - of which service order intake 2,693 2,616 3% 10,710 10,020 7% Service order intake share 56% 57% 56% 55% Order backlog 13,654 13,887 -2% 13,654 13,887 -2% Revenue 4,943 5,525 -11% 18,000 18,192 -1% - of which service revenue 2,583 2,870 -10% 10,473 10,238 2% Service revenue share 52% 52% 58% 56% Gross profit 1,234 1,301 -5% 4,597 4,581 0% Gross margin 25.0% 23.5% 25.5% 25.2% EBITDA before special non-recurring items 493 515 -4% 1,732 1,588 9% EBITA 465 426 9% 1,515 1,289 18% EBITA margin 9.4% 7.7% 8.4% 7.1% EBITA margin adjusted for one-off cost 9.3% 9.7% 8.9% 8.0% EBIT 372 308 21% 1,115 881 27% EBIT margin 7.5% 5.6% 6.2% 4.8% Profit (185) 182 n/a 74 522 -86% CFFO 546 608 -10% 1,065 1,447 -26% Free cash flow 602 564 7% 952 1,253 -24% Net working capital 1,833 2,099 -13% 1,833 2,099 -13% Net interest-bearing debt (1,545) (2,525) -39% (1,545) (2,525) -39%



For additional information, go to the Investor Room at www.flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017. www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2166789/833963.pdf)



