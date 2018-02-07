

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $213 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $155 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.75 billion. This was up from $2.52 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $213 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.1%



