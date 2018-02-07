sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,37 Euro		+0,59
+2,05 %
WKN: 860408 ISIN: US0584981064 Ticker-Symbol: BL8 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BALL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,672
32,784
15:38
32,51
32,63
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BALL CORPORATION
BALL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALL CORPORATION29,37+2,05 %