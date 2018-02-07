

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $212 million, or $0.42 per share. This was lower than $227 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Revenue came in at $2.80 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $212 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.7% -Revenue (Q4): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.37 to $2.47



