

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $98.96 million, or $3.06 per share. This was higher than $36.79 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $207.20 million. This was up from $178.39 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $98.96 Mln. vs. $36.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 169.0% -EPS (Q4): $3.06 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 163.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $207.20 Mln vs. $178.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX