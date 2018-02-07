United States Digital Dentistry Devices Market 2018 - Overview, Systems, Materials & Software Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The digital model is then viewed using CAD software on a computer, where the technician can design the restoration to be milled. Once the design process is complete, the design file is sent to the milling unit, where a ceramic block is milled to create a physical replica of the design. The technician then adds the finishing aesthetic touches to the restoration by coloring in the correct shading and layering on an enamel-like glaze. The U.S. CAD/CAM material market consists of the consumable block and disc materials used in dental CAD/CAM milling machines.

Both the block and disc market segments include permanent and temporary materials, such as zirconia, metal or lithium disilicate among many others. The products also vary in size from single crown producing blocks, to larger blocks from which bridges can be milled, to discs of varying thicknesses and diameters.



Rapid prototyping systems are an emerging technology in the automated prosthetics manufacturing market. These systems are distinguished from subtractive CAD/CAM milling systems by their fabrication method. CAD/CAM mills produce prosthetic units by milling down a solid piece of ceramic material, whereas rapid prototyping systems, or 3D printers, build a model up layer by layer in an additive process.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



1. Research Methodology



2. U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Overview

Introduction

2.1 CAD/CAM Systems

Mills

Standalone Desktop Scanners

Chairside Systems

System Architecture

Manufacturing Flexibility

2.2 CAD/CAM Materials

2.3 Rapid Prototyping System Market

Market Overview

Trend Analysis By Segment

Drivers and Limiters

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis



3. CAD/CAM Systems Market

Introduction

Market Overview

Market Analysis and Forecast

3.1 Total CAD/CAM Milling System Market

Desktop CAD/CAM Milling System Market

Upright CAD/CAM Milling System Market

3.2 Standalone CAD/CAM Scanner Market

3.3 Chairside CAD/CAM System Market

3.4 Intraoral Scanner Market

Unit Analysis

3.5 Intraoral Scanner Units By User

Drivers and Limiters

3.6 Market Drivers

3.7 Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis



4. CAD/CAM Materials Market

Introduction

Market Overview

Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1 Total CAD/CAM Block Market

Temporary CAD/CAM Block Market

Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

Zirconia Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

Lithium Disilicate Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

Other Ceramic Permanent CAD/CAM Block Market

4.2 Total CAD/CAM Disc Market

Temporary CAD/CAM Disc Market

Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

Zirconia Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

Metal Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

Other Ceramic Permanent CAD/CAM Disc Market

Drivers and Limiters

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis



5. Rapid Prototyping Systems Market

5.1 Rapid Prototyping System Units By Technology

5.2 Rapid Prototyping System Units By Material

5.3 3D Printed Prosthetic Units By Application

5.4 Market Drivers

5.5 Market Limiters



6. Appendix I: CAD/CAM Software

6.1 Dental CAD Software Market

6.2 Dental CAM Software Market

6.3 Market Drivers

6.4 Market Limiters



