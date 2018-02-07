

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in December, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 3.6 percent rise in November.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 5.1 percent. The measure has been rising since November last year.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.2 percent from November, when it decreased by 2.1 percent.



During the whole year 2017, total industrial production advanced 4.8 percent compared with 2016.



