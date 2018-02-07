NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 6 February 2018 were: 217.44c Capital only USD (cents) 156.34p Capital only Sterling (pence) 218.13c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 156.83p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 725,000 ordinary shares on 06 February 2018, the Company has 187,041,108 ordinary shares in issue .