

Humana Inc (HUM) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $576 million, or $2.06 per share. This was down from $694 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $576 Mln. vs. $694 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.0% -EPS (Q4): $2.06 vs. $2.34 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.16 to $13.66



