

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $291.21 million, or $2.30 per share. This was higher than $207.39 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.8 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $1.59 billion. This was down from $1.63 billion last year.



Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $291.21 Mln. vs. $207.39 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.30 vs. $1.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.8 -Revenue (Q4): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



