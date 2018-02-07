sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2018 | 12:55
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, February 7

7 February 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 31 January 2018 was 201.29 pence (31 December 2017: 190.69 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 January 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc57.88.0%
Northgate plc29.65.3%
FairFX Group plc19.015.7%
Ocado Group plc18.80.6%
STV Group plc18.114.5%
NCC Group plc11.52.0%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.9.129.9%
Cenkos Securities plc3.96.4%
GI Dynamics Inc3.244.4%
Boku Inc3.11.7%
Total of ten largest holdings174.1
Other investments22.7
Cash and accruals4.5
Total NAV201.3

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2018 PR Newswire