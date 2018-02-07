Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

7 February 2018



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund' or the "Fund')

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV') per share at 31 January 2018 was 201.29 pence (31 December 2017: 190.69 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 January 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 57.8 8.0% Northgate plc 29.6 5.3% FairFX Group plc 19.0 15.7% Ocado Group plc 18.8 0.6% STV Group plc 18.1 14.5% NCC Group plc 11.5 2.0% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 9.1 29.9% Cenkos Securities plc 3.9 6.4% GI Dynamics Inc 3.2 44.4% Boku Inc 3.1 1.7% Total of ten largest holdings 174.1 Other investments 22.7 Cash and accruals 4.5 Total NAV 201.3

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080