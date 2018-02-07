

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Wednesday higher traffic, capacity and load factor for the month of January.



For the month, the company flew 9.73 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 4.0 percent from 9.35 billion RPMs flown in January 2017. Revenue passengers carried grew 6.6 percent to 10.0 million from last year.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 1.9 percent to 12.50 billion from 12.27 billion ASMs last year. The January 2018 load factor was 77.8 percent, up from 76.3 percent a year ago.



