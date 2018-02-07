sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,53 Euro		+1,99
+4,02 %
WKN: 864215 ISIN: US4698141078 Ticker-Symbol: JEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,94
52,72
15:16
52,66
53,43
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC51,53+4,02 %