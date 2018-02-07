

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $97 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $83 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.8 billion. This was up from $2.6 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $97 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $2.8 Bln vs. $2.6 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $4.25



