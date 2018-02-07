Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release February 7, 2018 at 2.00 pm EET



Outokumpu has received a notification from Markus Akermann, member of the Board of Directors, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given in the table below.



Name of the manager Markus Akermann Position in the issuer Member of the Board of Directors Issuer Outokumpu Oyj Issuer's LEI reference 5493009YRUJJDCFF0R80 Notification type Initial notification Date of the transaction February 5, 2018 Venue Nasdaq Helsinki Nature of the transaction Acquisition Instrument Outokumpu share (OUT1V, ISIN: FI0009002422) Transaction details Volume: 1,259 Price: 6.50 (EUR) Volume: 6,241 Price: 6,50 (EUR) Aggregated transactions Volume: 7,500 Average price: 6,50 (EUR) Total ownership of instrument 48,429 shares after the transaction



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



