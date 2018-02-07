ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to present at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference February 14th 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - February 7, 2018 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that company management will participate at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 14-15th, 2018, in New York City.

ObsEva's "fireside chat" will be on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com).

###

Media Contact:

Liz Bryan

Spectrum Science

lbryan@spectrumscience.com (mailto:lbryan@spectrumscience.com)

+1 202-955-6222 x2526

Company Contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch (mailto:Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch)

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com (mailto:mario.corso@obseva.com)

+1 781-366-5726

Press release (http://hugin.info/157613/R/2165713/833337.pdf)

