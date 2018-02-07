SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 7 February purchased 54,110 equity certificates at a price of NOK 87.47 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 56,105 ECC's.

Trondheim, 7 February 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

