Hydrocarbon resources group Nostra Terra Oil and Gas has successfully completed drilling at its Twin Well site in the Permian Basin, putting the project into production immediately. The Texan well was completed in the Clear Fork formation of the basin, using what the group said was a "common stimulation procedure" for projects of the type. Matt Lofgran, chief executive officer of Nostra Terra, said, "We've taken the time to complete the tank battery to facilitate the well going into immediate ...

