Clinical stage immuno-oncology therapies company Targovax has completed the lead-in portion of a randomised clinical trial on its mesothelioma cancer treatment in an attempt to test the product's safety and clinical benefit versus chemotherapy. Data from all six patients in the safety lead-in cohort of the ONCOS-102 and pemetrexed/cisplatin trial on first- and second-line patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma had been reviewed by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring ...

