Medical technology company Smith & Nephew launched its new PICO 7 single-use negative pressure wound therapy system to the European market on Wednesday, setting the group up to deliver further revenue growth from its advanced wound devices division. Pico 7, which S&N said delivered a "more efficient vacuum" and "superior leak management", was designed to support improved application on anatomically challenging areas of the body where it had historically been more difficult to achieve and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...