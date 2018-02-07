A meningitis vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline has been given a 'breakthrough therapy' status by US drug regulators to fast-track its development to becoming a first-line treatment. The US Food & Drug Administration gave the breakthrough therapy designation for GSK's Bexsero meningococcal group-B vaccine for the development of the vaccine in the prevention of invasive meningitis caused by serogroup B in children 2-10 years of age. In 2014 Bexsero received BTD for development in the ...

