Angela Merkel has agreed a deal with coalition partners that will keep her in office for a fourth term as Germany's chancellor, according to reports. Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) have thrashed out a deal with the centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD) to form a grand coalition to govern Europe's biggest economy, broadcaster Deutsche Welle said. The deal, to be announced later on 7 February, will reinstall the three ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...