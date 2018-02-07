Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Teleflex Announces Launch of Expro Elite and Sympro Elite Snares for Peripheral Procedures in the US

Stock Monitor: Sensus Healthcare Post Earnings Reporting

About the Two Next-Generation Interventional Snares

Expro Elite™ and Sympro Elite™ Snares are the next-generation versions of the 0.035" interventional snares that were initially launched in the US in 2008 by Vascular Solutions, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Teleflex.

While the Expro Elite™ Snare has a helical loop for capture in all directions, Sympro Elite™ has a simple 90-degree loop that remains coaxial to the vessel lumen for easy capture. Both these loops are available in 5, 10, 15, 25, and 35 mm loop diameters, which ensures clinical versatility in retrieving or repositioning intravascular devices. Both snares are 150 cm in length and are packaged one per box. Moreover, their preassembled, one-piece design ensures rapid deployment through any 0.035" compatible lumen. This eliminates exchanges and saves procedure time.

Products Created on Decade-long Experience

Stewart Strong, the President and General Manager at the Interventional business unit of Teleflex, expressed his pleasure on introducing Expro Elite™ and Sympro Elite™ Interventional Snares. He shared that these enhanced versions are built on a decade of reliable performance in the cath lab. Both Expro Elite™ and Sympro Elite™ have a significant pull force for superior handling in challenging procedures. These snares have a durable nitinol construction that retains their shape and adds strength. They also feature a radiopaque gold-plated tungsten coil and tip for enhanced visibility and a 1:1 torque response for controlled positioning. These features ensure greater control and maneuverability for better access to distal targets. Furthermore, these interventional Snares also have a unique locking handle that facilitates secure capture.

Products Meant for Usage in Cardiovascular System

The Expro Elite™ and Sympro Elite™ Snares are primarily meant for use in the cardiovascular system and the hollow viscus.

These help retrieve and manipulate objects using minimally invasive surgical procedures. Their manipulation procedures comprise retrieval or repositioning of intravascular foreign objects, such as coils, balloons, catheters, and guidewires within the cardiovascular system.

However, these devices are not intended for use in the coronary arteries or neuro-vasculature.

About Teleflex Inc.

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of peoples' lives. The Company applies purpose-driven innovation to identify unmet medical needs. It has a diverse portfolio with solutions in areas such as vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine, and respiratory care.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Teleflex's stock slightly rose 0.19%, ending the trading session at $261.95.

Volume traded for the day: 431.64 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 279.31 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.64%; previous three-month period - up 2.16%; past twelve-month period - up 53.98%; and year-to-date - up 5.28%

After yesterday's close, Teleflex's market cap was at $12.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 47.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.52%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

