Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Shenandoah Telecommunications Reports Expansion of Affiliate Partnership with Sprint, Set to Expand its Affiliate Service Territory

The Agreement

The latest expansion drive, according to Shentel, would enable it to have the authorization to serve over 7 million POPs in the mid-Atlantic area as a Sprint's PCS Affiliate. Shentel has offered a compensation of $65 million, in exchange of which, it would have the right to serve the expanded affiliate service territory and would acquire about 105 cell sites, with about 67,000 Sprint's postpaid and prepaid subscribers in the expansion area becoming Sprint's branded affiliate customers managed by Shentel. The Company has additionally committed to spend about $56 million over the next three years to expand and improve coverage in the expanded affiliate service territory.

The expansion, according to Shentel, would enable it to create additional value for its shareholders and enable the Company to build networks that would improve coverage between the current service areas and Sprint's metro networks, delivering an enhanced experience for both Sprint and Sprint's customers managed by Shentel.

Prior to the announcement, on March 15, 2017, Shentel announced that it amended its Affiliate Agreement with Sprint to expand its affiliate service territory, adding about 500 thousand additional POPs in the Parkersburg, West Virginia; Huntington, West Virginia; and Cumberland, Maryland, basic trading areas. Post the expansion, Shentel would have authorization to serve over 6 million POPs in the mid-Atlantic area as a Sprint PCS Affiliate. Moreover, Shentel agreed to spend about $32 million over the next three years to upgrade and expand the existing network coverage in the areas. Shentel stated that once the expansion was complete, it would open multiple retail locations in the new area.

Company Growth Prospects

On January 23, 2018, Shentel announced its Q4 2017 and full-year 2017 results where it stated that 2017 concluded with about 0.74 million wireless postpaid Sprint subscribers, advancing 8,643 connections in Q4 2017, and an increase of 14,035 connections in full-year 2017.

During Q4 2017, the Company added 21,955 gross postpaid connections in Shentel legacy area, while 29,487 connections were added in the former nTelos area. The Company further added that the expansion of the coverage in the former nTelos area continued, with over 60% of the planned expansion sites completed by the end of full-year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 06, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Shenandoah Telecommunications' stock climbed 1.63%, ending the trading session at $31.20.

Volume traded for the day: 192.16 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 127.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 16.42%

After yesterday's close, Shenandoah Telecommunications' market cap was at $1.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 278.57.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Domestic industry. This sector was up 2.0% at the end of the session.

