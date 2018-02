BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's wholesale price inflation accelerated marginally in January, after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Austria showed Wednesday.



Wholesale prices rose 3.3 percent year-over-year in January, just above the 3.2 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 0.9 percent from December, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



