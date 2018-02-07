Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Boeing Raised its Dividend by 20%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 08, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 07, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 07, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on BA:

Dividend Declared

On December 11, 2017, Boeing's Board of Directors declared that its quarterly dividend will increase 20% to $1.71 per share. The new dividend will be payable March 02, 2018, to shareholders of record as of February 09, 2018.

Boeing's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.96%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.09% for the Industrial Goods sector. With the latest increase to the dividend, Boeing has raised its quarterly dividend more than 250% over the past five years. The Company has consistently paid dividends to shareholders each quarter for more than 75 years.

Dividend Insight

Boeing has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.49 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Boeing is forecasted to report earnings of $16.20 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $6.84 per share.

Boeing's operating cash flow in Q4 2017 was $2.9 billion, driven by strong operating performance. During Q4 2017, Boeing repurchased 6.7 million shares for $1.7 billion and paid $0.8 billion in dividends, while the Company repurchased 46.1 million shares for $9.2 billion and paid $3.4 billion in dividends during full year 2017. Boeing's cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.81 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $8.80 billion as of December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Boeing

On January 31, 2018, Boeing reported Q4 2017 revenue of $25.4 billion with GAAP earnings per share of $5.18 and core earnings per share of $4.80, reflecting record deliveries and strong performance as well as favorable tax reform of $1.74 per share. For full year 2017, the Company reported revenue of $93.4 billion, with GAAP earnings per share of $13.43, and core earnings per share of $12.04 reflecting strong execution and favorable tax reform.

During FY17, Boeing delivered the first 737 MAX airplanes, launched the 737 MAX 10, and completed the 787-10 first flight, all while delivering more commercial airplanes than ever before. Total company backlog at the end of Q4 2017 was $488 billion, up from $474 billion at the beginning of Q4 2017, and included net orders for the reported quarter of $40 billion.

About The Boeing Co.

Boeing, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Stock Performance Snapshot

2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Boeing's stock advanced 3.66%, ending the trading session at $340.91.

Volume traded for the day: 11.92 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.26 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.38%; previous three-month period - up 30.24%; past twelve-month period - up 107.90%; and year-to-date - up 15.60%

After yesterday's close, Boeing's market cap was at $207.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

