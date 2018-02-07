

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $11.76 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $5.48 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $50.94 million. This was down from $54.94 million last year.



DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.76 Mln. vs. $5.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 114.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 118.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $50.94 Mln vs. $54.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX